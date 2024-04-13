Less than a quarter of the way through season 2024, the list of injuries affecting key players across multiple teams continues to grow.

On Friday, the Melbourne Storm lost Tui Kamikamica after just four minutes with a calf injury. Kamikamica has been crucial in their forward momentum. He was replaced by Alec MacDonald who played out the remainder of the match.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle Knights are facing their own challenges after Kalyn Ponga experienced severe discomfort during Thursday night's game against the Roosters. Ponga, who hurt himself after a kick-off, appeared to suffer a hip pointer injury.

Fox News commentator Mick Ennis identified the issue immediately.

"He looks like he's in discomfort, a little bit of a limp... he doesn't look comfortable at all, real concerns here for Newcastle," he noted.

The Knights' medical team applied padding to Ponga's hip and administered painkillers, allowing Ponga to return to the field in the second half with noticeably less pain.

Embed from Getty Images

The Roosters didn't escape the match unscathed, with Sitili Tupouniua forced off the field due to a category one head knock. Under the current protocols, he is expected to be off the park for the next 11 days.

Earlier indications have been revised at Penrith as the Panthers face uncertainty over star halfback Nathan Cleary's return.

Following a bye week, it was hoped that Cleary would be ready for the Round 7 clash against the Tigers. However, reports from the SMH indicate that Cleary's return may be delayed due to a slower-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury.

While there hasn't been a re-injury, the progress is not as swift as the Panthers had hoped. In his absence, Brad Schneider has stepped up to fill the No. 7 jersey, with solid performances despite the Panthers going 1-1 during Cleary's absence.

The Dolphins are also looking at facing upcoming rounds without their star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after he sustained a hamstring injury against the Brisbane Broncos.

With five more matches to go in Round 6, fans will be on edge hoping that 2024's injury toll plateaus.