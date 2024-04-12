The Battle of Brisbane has claimed star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who is expected to miss up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The Hammer's injury adds to the Dolphins' growing absentee list which already includes Herbie Farnworth and Felise Kaufusi, who are both sidelined for their upcoming round 7 match against the Eels in Darwin.

Embed from Getty Images

The injury woes were even further compounded when utility Kodi Nikorima sustained a calf injury, and there's ongoing uncertainty about prop Tom Flegler's availability due to a shoulder issue.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett expressed concern over his team's injury situation, especially with the loss of Tabuai-Fidow.

"Hammer told me he hasn't had a hamstring injury for a while, but he could be gone for three or four weeks," Bennett said, whose team's position at the top of the ladder will now face some challenges to momentum.

"We lost our way for that period and that cost us," Bennett continued.

"I was happy with our effort. We could have thrown our hands in the air and they could have put 50 on us," he added, praising the team's resilience.