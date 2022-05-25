Star Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic is likely to help out in a coaches role alongside Des Hasler for the rest of the season.

It comes after he suffered a season-ending discolated shoulder in the loss to the Parramatta Eels last Friday night, with the injury requiring surgery and a likely five-month rehabilitation window.

His injury has opened the door for experienced winger Jorge Taufua to rejoin the side for the first time since late 2020, after recovering from an achilles injury. He has played for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup as he worked his way back to full fitness during the early part of this season.

Sea Eagles winger Reuben Garrick has moved to the fullback position in Trbojevic's absence, meaning Taufua has been named to play this weekend against the Melbourne Storm.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald though, Trbojevic's rehabilitation will still see him heavily involved with the team, becoming an extra set of hands for Hasler.

The Manly backline has been decimated by injury, with Brad Parker and Jasob Saab also currently on the sidelines.

Manly's finals chances have taken a big hit with their star player going down and currently sit ninth on the ladder, but Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans believes that Trbojevic's knowledge in a coaching role would greatly benefit himself and the side for the rest of the season.

"He will be a massive part behind the scenes of the style of footy we play," Cherry-Evans stated.

"He’s a senior player in our side, he has a lot of respect and his opinion does mean a lot to the players and the coaching staff.

"I think behind the scenes I will be asking him for advice on how we’re playing, what he’s seeing and trends he might be noticing in other teams to pull them apart.

"He’s extremely intelligent as a footy player so he’ll be great to have in the background. Tom’s got an amazing way of working with Des. It’s a funny relationship, but they do work well together.

"He will be able to help us and be an extra set of eyes to help myself and Foz (Kieran Foran) and Reubs (Garrick)."

Cherry-Evans himself has often been described as an on-field coach, and is one of the game's ultimate game-managers.

The Sea Eagles will be desperate to stop a form slide which has seen them lose four of their last five. Losses to the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels have been joined by a sole win over the Wests Tigers.





They have conceded 156 points in that time, while only scoring 100, in what has been a horror run for the Sea Eagles.

Their first match without Trbojevic will come on Thursday evening at the start of Indigenous Round as the club play the Melbourne Storm. Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST).