After the opening week of the 2024 NRL Finals, only six teams remain in contention for the 2024 NRL Premiership, with the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs finding themselves eliminated from the prospect of playing in the NRL Grand Final.

As the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm have a week off, two stars are set to make their return to the field this weekend for their respective teams.

A late omission for their match against the Storm, Sharks centre Jesse Ramien is set to be back on deck this week from an ankle injury.

His inclusion will see Siosifa Talakai move from the centres to the interchange bench, adding explosivity when he enters the match.

"Depends how he heals but he'd be a good chance I reckon," Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon said post-match on Saturday.

Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab is also a chance of returning this week against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.

Saab hasn't been seen since sustaining an ankle injury in Round 26 and could potentially come into the team for youngster Lehi Hopoate who had a tough day at the office in his maiden finals match, averaging three metres per run.

"I couldn't say 100 per cent but I'll know more tomorrow," Manly coach Anthony Seibold said.