Larry Corowa, an Indigenous rugby league icon has called upon Latrell Mitchell to be more of a "team player" as the Rabbitohs face losing their fourth consecutive game this week to begin the 2024 season.

Appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1980, Corowa played six seasons with the Balmain Tigers in the 1970s and 1980s and two more with the Gold Coast Seagulls in the early 1990s.

Known as one of the game's most prolific try-scorers, the Balmain great would also play five games for New South Wales and two Tests for Australia.

With the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the bottom of the ladder and Jason Demetriou facing the axe, Corowa believes that star fullback Latrell Mitchell needs to change his mindset and become more of a "team player".

"Latrell doesn't do himself any favours - he just needs to concentrate on being the class player he is and do everything to win for the team," the former Balmain and Test great said via Wide World of Sports.

"He needs to let his football do the talking - stop looking at the big screen, stop intimidating.

"Be a team player and everyone will love the new Latrell. Put your head down, train harder, simple… and the results will come."

Corowa added that he is well aware of the pressures on the Bunnies' star, but believes Mitchell should take the same approach that he did when he played.

"I didn't have many haters back in the day - they were pretty much all good supporters from every team," Corowa added.

"But when I did cop some stick it just made me more determined to try harder and Latrell needs to take the same approach."