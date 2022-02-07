Josh Addo-Carr has been appointed captain of the Indigenous All Stars ahead of their clash with the Maori All Stars on Saturday evening in Sydney.

It has also been confirmed that Brent Naden has been added to the squad, following Shaquai Mitchell - Latrell's older brother - being revealed as another addition by coach Laurie Daley yesterday.

While it has been mentioned Shaquai replaced St George Illawarra Dragons centre and back-rower Jack Bird in the squad, it's unclear who Naden - who has moved from the Penrith Panthers to the Canterbury Bulldogs this off-season - has replaced.

Addo-Carr's appointment as captain comes following Cody Walker's withdrawal from the match. He was one of half a dozen high-profile stars to pull out with concerns over their preparation for the NRL season following a COVID-disrupted pre-season.

Captain Foxx. 🦊 Josh Addo-Carr has been appointed captain of the Indigenous All Stars!#NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/GJoKWk3H0p — NRL (@NRL) February 7, 2022

It will be Addo-Carr's third All Stars game, and with the New South Wales Origin star set to move to the Canterbury Bulldogs this season after a long stint at the Melbourne Storm, the move for him to become captain almost seemed like a no-brainer for coach Laurie Daley after it was first reported last week.

Teams will be named in numerical order on Tuesday afternoon with plenty of questions over both sides, including whether there is room for North Queensland Cowboy Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or Brisbane Bronco Selwyn Cobbo in the Indigenous squad given the fact Alex Johnston, Josh Addo-Carr and William Kennedy are likely to be the back three.

The All Stars match will be played on Saturday evening at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.