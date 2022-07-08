Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns will remain with the club in a specialist coaching consultancy role for the 2023 season.

The rugby league Immortal, who played 249 games for the Knights between 1993 and 2007, to go with 23 State of Origin's for the New South Wales Blues and 26 Tests for Australia, has been serving as a specialist halves coach this season under Adam O'Brien.

Despite the Knights' attacking struggles, the now Channel 9 pundit has been credited with some of the form Anthony Milford has displayed since he arrived at the club, and could be pivotal in keeping him at the club next year, with the Dolphins reportedly having a handshake agreement in place for the former Bronco to move to Redcliffe next season.

He has been working alongside Willie Peters and Blake Green on firing Newcastle's spluttering attack back to life, and O'Brien said in a club statement confirming the news Johns would remain in 2023 that he has been an excellent addition.

“Andrew has been a great addition to our coaching staff and to me personally, “said O’Brien.

“We share very similar philosophies on the way we need to prepare, train, and play to achieve sustained success, including our long-term approach to the fundamentals we need to implement throughout the club.

“He has helped me understand how the community rides with the Knights through the good and bad times, including how to handle the expectations that comes with a one team town, which we all agree are one of the many great benefits of representing the Knights.

“What a lot of people don’t see is his genuine passion for the future and his vision for the Knights, he is heavily invested in both the male and female programs, from junior pathways right through to our elite NRL squad.

“Andrew is extremely well organised, he prepares everything to the last piece of detail, with clear communications and planning with all staff, especially in attack with Greeny and Willie, which helps ensure the right platforms are in place for long term success.”

The Knights currently sit in 12th spot on the table with just 5 wins from their 15 games.