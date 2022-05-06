Penrith Panthers gun second rower Scott Sorensen has been ruled out of Friday's Round 9 clash with the Parramatta Eels after being struck down by illness.

The club confirmed in a statement on Friday that the illness is not coronavirus, meaning Sorensen won't have to go into a week of mandatory quarantine.

That may have left him in doubt for next Saturday's clash with the Melbourne Storm during magic round at Suncorp Stadium in what is being billed as the match of the year.

Sorensen's form off the bench has been electric for the defending premiers, and his exit is a bitter blow for the club as they get set for a clash with their local rivals on home soil at the foot of the mountains.

Sorensen missing the game will mean a reprieve for Matt Eisenhuth, who was originally named to start at prop on Tuesday afternoon.

He was replaced at the 24-hour update however, with Moses Leota passed fit to return from injury. His inclusion saw a straight swap, with Jaeman Salmon surprisingly retaining his spot on the interchange bench.

Leota is joined in returning from injury for the clash against Parramatta alongside Brian To'o, who the club confirmed was fit and ready to go on Thursday.

He will slot straight onto the wing, with it understood that Charlie Staines will be the player to drop out.

Penrith also elected to recall Mitch Kenny for the clash, with Soni Luke struck off the bench as the team's back up hooker.

Parramatta also have troops returning, with Tom Opacic to line up in the centres which will allow Dylan Brown to shift to five-eighth.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST) this evening at BlueBet Stadium.