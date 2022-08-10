There is a host of factors you could credit for North Queensland's stunning turn-around in 2022, though potentially none more than the revitalised performances of Jason Taumalolo in the middle of the park.

Two years ago, people praised Taumalolo for his metre-eating ability, constantly running for over 250 metres due to his his ability to run like a front-rower, yet possessed a fullback's footwork and the speed to boot.

But it wasn't sustainable.

Last season's introduction of Todd Payten to the side saw some gelling issues, as Payten opted to reduce the lock forward's minutes in a bid to extend his career.

A ship is safest at a port, but it isn't what they're built for.

Instead of reducing Taumalolo's minutes, Payten changed the way Taumalolo played in 2022, shifting from a human battering ram to a ball-playing lock in a move that may have changed the trajectory of his career.

While he might be a Victor Radley or Cameron Murray when it comes to his ball play, his hulking frame automatically attracts multiple defenders, so the ability to take the ball to the line and then play out the back is astronomical in terms of the space it creates for those x-factor players.

The two-time Dally M winner credits the increased input from his teammates as the reason why he's suddenly freed up to ball-play.

"I knew I always had a passing game but I've just never used it as much as I have been this year," Taumalolo told the AAP.

"To finally get to use it and play the way we've been playing, how Toddy wants to play with moving the ball around, it's definitely helped instead of having to take the tough carries every time.