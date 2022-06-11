Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has revealed he "feels horrible" over the club's form, but has stated he isn't worried about his future in the head coaching job at the club.

Holbrook, alongside Newcastle Knights boss Adam O'Brien, has been left as one of the most under pressure coaches in the competition following a woeful start to the season and other coaches leaving their post.

With the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors all going in a new direction following the respective departures of Trent Barrett, Michael Maguire and Nathan Brown, attention has turned to the plight of the Titans.

The club, who made the finals last year and were primed for an exciting 2022 campaign on the back of a new-look spine, which included the emergence of Jayden Campbell and Toby Sexton, have been anything but.

The men from the Gold Coast currently sit in the NRL's bottom four with just three wins for the season, and having lost eight of their last nine. The only win in that period came by way of a golden point nail-biter against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It has otherwise been a tale of woe for the Titans, and their 32-6 loss to a North Queensland Cowboys side without Origin players only put more pressure on Holbrook.

Speaking to reporters though, Holbrook said he isn't worried about his job security.

"I'm not (worried about my own job), I'm disappointed about how we are going," he said.

"I feel horrible; we're letting a lot of people down.

"There's been a few other coaches who have unfortunately been moved on but I feel very privileged and lucky that we have had a conversation around where we've gone.

"Since I came in, we went from last to ninth and then ninth to eighth and you naturally just want to get better. I feel secure in what I'm doing."

While the Titans play the Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon, things aren't about to get any easier, with a visit to Coffs Harbour to play the Cronulla Sharks next week, then a clash against the equally poor Knights - a must-win game for both clubs - before their bye ahead of Origin 3.

They then play the Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders and Storm away from home in the next month and will desperately need to find some form and momentum to steer clear of the bottom of the table.