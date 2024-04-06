Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has confirmed he doesn't plan on making further changes to his halves.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the 2024 NRL season for the Knights. Coach Adam O'Brien dropped Jackson Hastings after Round 2, bringing Jack Cogger into the side, before making another change ahead of Friday's wet and wild Round 5 clash, with Hastings recalled for Tyson Gamble.

Hastings had a successful return in terrible conditions, with the Knights running away from the Dragons in a big win.

O'Brien said Hastings and Jack Cogger, who moved to five-eighth for the home clash with the Red V, were strong in the performance, but that he couldn't assess everything Hastings had been asked to work on given the conditions.

"It's hard because some of the stuff that I asked him to work on, you're probably looking for a dry day to see all of that. I thought he defended well, I thought he steered us around the park," O'Brien said on Hastings.

"I wouldn't understate his and Jack [Cogger's] role in keeping us on track tonight and not getting too expansive.

"Some of the stuff I wanted him to work on though, that's not for tonight."

The coach said he has no plans on changing his halves weekly, but will continue to monitor the performances of Gamble, who came up with a try assist and 17 runs in the Knights' reserve grade win over the Dragons prior to the NRL game playing at halfback.

"I don't want to make that change weekly, but I'll have a look at Tyson Gamble did in reserve grade. From all reports he played a big part in that, but at the moment, those two halves [Hastings and Cogger] can hold their heads up. We got a quite comfortable win, so I don't need to go executing anyone this week," O'Brien added.

Meanwhile, Kalyn Ponga said both halves controlled the side fantastically throughout the contest.

"Both of the halves tonight controlled our team. We were disciplined, they had a good kicking game and involvements," Ponga said.

The Knights have another tight turnaround into next Thursday's home clash with the Sydney Roosters, who will be well understrength after injuries and suspensions hit during their surprise Friday night loss against the Canterbury Bulldogs.