Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed his team have prepared as normal for Friday night's clash against the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown despite the call to rest Jarrod Croker.

Revealed after last weekend's away win - Canberra's sixth in seven games - over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Stuart took the chance to rest Croker to ensure he'd be able to play his 300th NRL game in the nation's capital.

It appears there had always been a plan to give the previously injury prone Croker a rest at some stage, the timing of the rest will see Croker able to suit up for his 300th game on home soil in front of what will likely be a sell-out crowd in the Nation's Capital.

Criticism has followed the decision, with many suggesting it is either disrespectful to the Wests Tigers, or flat out not in the team spirit, but Stuart said he didn't make anything of the criticism, didn't care about the public opinion, and put the entire Raiders' organisation first when making the call.

OPINION: Why the Raiders made the right call

"I didn't make anything of it [the criticism surrounding the decision to rest Croker]," Stuart told the media on Thursday after the club's captain's run and before their trip to Sydney on Friday morning.

"I'm one of the leaders of this club and there are a number of us. I make decisions for the whole of the organisation, not just about me, not just about the team, but the whole organisation.

"That's the decision I've made for Jarrod from a physical point of view. It's a decision I've made for the team in regards to where we are at at the moment.

"I don't feel I have weakened the team and I feel like I have put us in a really good position from a whole organisation point of view going into a game next weekend. I said last week this has nothing to do with who we are playing. It's not being disrespectful. I believe from a large point of view it's for the whole community here in Canberra.

"I don't read a lot of media or social media. I obviously here it from individiauls, but I don't care. I'm making a decision for everybody here, it's about looking after Jarrod and making a decision where the community can get right behind one of our favourite sons."

Stuart said it has been a normal week, and that his team have prepared well for Friday night's game, which will also likely see Hudson Young back up from State of Origin on just 48 hours rest.

The coach said he was "all good" and given his limited minutes for Brad Fittler's Blues in Game 1 of the series, it would appear he is a strong chance of making the trip to Campbelltown.

"It's just a normal week of preparation," Stuart said.

"They have prepared well the boys and we have a big game ahead of us at Campbelltown. They are ready to go."

The Raiders' clash with the Tigers kicks off at 8pm on Friday.