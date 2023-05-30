The Canberra Raiders have been in the spotlight in recent days, with Jarrod Croker being rested prior to his 300th NRL games dominating the headlines and discussion.

In an Origin week, for a club story to gain such traction shows exactly how big it is, and the reaction has certainly been mixed, both from Canberra fans and those supporting other clubs.

But whichever way you try to spin it, Croker having a rest to ensure he plays his 300th game at home, in front of an adoring Raiders' home crowd, is the right way to go.

The only shame is that it's a 6pm game on a Friday evening, but even that is unlikely to stop a close to capacity crowd in the nation's capital to witness what will be one of the more special days in Raiders' history.

Compare that to what would have happened this week - a Friday night game at Campbelltown against the Wests Tigers, and from the perspective of a Raiders fan, the club have made the right decision.

Sure, there are shouts of "how disrespectful to the Tigers" but ultimately, the season is played by a squad of 30 players, and all of those players need to be able to handle first-grade.

Injuries, suspensions and other unforeseen circumstances rule players out all the time, and particularly in the case of Croker, who has battled so bravely to make 300 games, the last thing the Raiders want to see is him breaking down.

He has been instrumental to the Raiders' recent form, where the club have won six of their last seven, but there is no good if the inspirational leader can't continue that into the back-end of the season.

Croker has had major injury problems in recent seasons. Last year, he played just a single NRL game. The season before that, it was 12. He has played seven back-to-back NRL games upon his return here after a number of weeks in the NSW Cup, and Stuart revealed there was always a plan to rest Croker somewhere.

While Sebastian Kris is also likely to miss the game against the Tigers with a knee problem he picked up on Saturday evening against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Raiders have replacements able to come into the side.

Nick Cotric has been kept out of the side in recent times, as has Xavier Savage, and both of those players need to be kept first-grade fit ahead of the crunch time at the back-end of the season.

So whether it was this week against the Tigers, or last week against the Rabbitohs, or even the week before that, Croker was always going to be rested at some point, and it's a point coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed since the revelation Croker would be rested for the upcoming game against the Tigers.

Add that to the fact Croker wasn't in the best 17 for the Raiders prior to the start of the season, and it's easy to see that it's not disrespectful in the slightest - it's squad management.

There is little doubt in my mind that Croker would be rested somewhere in this upcoming block of games whether he was approaching 300 or not.

It's just somewhat of a happy accident that he will now get to play number 300 at home.

To play 300 games is a remarkably rare achievement. Only 47 players in the history of the game have made the milestone.

Croker will join an even more exclusive club - Simon Mannering, Luke Ricketson, Anthony Minichiello, Sam Thaiday, Mitchell Aubusson, Jason Croker, Billy Slater, Andrew Ettingshausen, Nathan Hindmarsh, Corey Parker, Paul Gallen, Darren Lockyer and Cameron Smith - to do it for the one club.

That is an incredibly exclusive and highly talented group of players that Croker is about to join, and as much as he has refused to comment on the decision to be rested, you'd have to imagine his preference would be to do it in front of the fans who have been behind him since his debut way back at the start of the 2009 season.

Whichever way you spin it, Stuart has made the right call.