An emotional Christian Welch has revealed he is fighting to be back for the end of the season after rupturing his Achilles during the Storm's costly Round 1 win over the Wests Tigers.

The star forward, who will also miss the State of Origin campaign this year, is expected to be out for anywhere up to eight months, but could be back as soon as mid-August if his recovery goes perfectly.

It was during the final minute of the win over the Tigers when Welch went down as if he had been shot by a sniper hiding on the roof of the grandstand.

Speaking to the media at Melbourne Airport upon the club's return to Victoria yesterday, Welch revealed he "heard a pop."

"I heard a big pop. It's not good when you here a pop. I've done two ACL's, but this was a different part of the body. Tough night," Welch said.

The clearly emotional prop said he had shed plenty of tears in the dressing rooms after the game.

"It was pretty hard. I cried a fair bit in the rooms last night and I think my mum was crying when I was calling her. I'll be right, it's only an injury, and I'll get there. It'll come good," a clearly emotional Welch said.

Thankyou to everyone for the kind messages, really helped pick me up. If a dud achilles is the worst of my issues I’ve got it pretty good compared to so many other Aussies out there battling away Op tomorrow and I’ll be doing everything I can to try get back out there in 2022⚡️ pic.twitter.com/K7lncfZnql — Christian Welch (@clwelch94) March 13, 2022

He said however he will fight to return in 2022.

"I'll have an operation tomorrow and see if I can get back for the end of the year," Welch added.

The Queensland Origin prop was also in his first game as captain of the club, and said he was "shattered."

"I'm just kind of shattered. You from your first game as captain of this great club, and now probably going to be out for the year," Welch said.

"I know I've got it a lot better than alot of other people in society, I still get paid every month and don't have to work, but yeah, it's pretty tough."

The Storm also lost Brandon Smith and George Jennings during the game. Smith has a suspected fractured hand and could miss up to six weeks, while Jennings has likely injured his ACL and could miss the season if the injury is confirmed.