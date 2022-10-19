Kangaroos' middle forward Patrick Carrigan has backed Manly's decision to reportedly hand Anthony Seibold a three-year deal to coach the club.

Carrigan, who is currently on tour in England with the Kangaroos squad, made his NRL debut under Seibold in 2019, the coach's first season at Red Hill.

Less than 18 months later, Seibold was being chased out of Brisbane by pitchforks shortly before they claimed their maiden wooden spoon, and his reputation around the Broncos has been ill-fated ever since.

Despite the constant conjecture over his short tenure, Carrigan is a big fan of Seibold, who briefly made Patrick captain at a young age, and is eager to see him return to the NRL.

“He gave me my debut and a few of the other boys,” Carrigan told The Daily Telegraph.

“A lot of the habits that helped me get to where I am are his habits. I had a really good relationship with him. I know if you are a young guy, he encourages you to be better.

“Things just didn't work out in Brisbane. The Broncs went their separate ways and Seibs went and did his own thing.

“Everything that Seibs did for me and I know a lot of the other younger boys – everyone at the Broncos – appreciated what he did.

“In terms of being a great coach, he definitely has all the assets to be able to [put] Manly on the trajectory they have been on.

“It is obviously a bit messy there at the moment but when they have players like the Trbojevic boys and Chez [Daly Cherry-Evans] and those sort of guys, they are going to be a hard team to beat.