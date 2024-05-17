Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has advocated for Nicho Hynes to take up a spot in the NSW halves, as the likelihood of Mitchell Moses playing in the State of Origin opener on June 5 diminishes.

The pivotal clash between the Sharks and the Sydney Roosters this Sunday is set to feature Hynes, who is named (but not confirmed) to return from a calf injury that sidelined him during last weekend's victory over Melbourne.

In contrast, Parramatta's playmaker Moses remains sidelined against the Storm in Magic Round, and doubtful for next weekend's game against the Rabbitohs, with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur confirming his ongoing recovery.

"It's a pretty elite level playing Origin football, and Mitchell's an Origin player every day of the week. If he's fit, then he'd be picked in the team, but if he's not fit, I don't think Madge is going to risk anyone going in without playing.” Arthur said.

Moses, who is the incumbent NSW no.7, is battling a broken foot, while the unavailability of Panthers' star Nathan Cleary further complicates the Blues' selection.

Hynes, who debuted in Origin last year in a utility role, has trained well and is poised to play against the Roosters, pending a final fitness check.

Fitzgibbon spoke of the importance of Hynes maintaining his focus on club performance.

“I think he'd love another crack. We've had some discussions, but we're primarily focused on playing for the Sharks and playing well. If he's not doing his job at the right level for the Sharks, he won't be playing Origin anyway.”

“There's always an element of risk in the sport that we play, but we're confident in our medical team that if we put him out there that he'll be right to go,” Fitzgibbon remarked.

The potential reshuffling in the Blues' halves due to Moses' injury could significantly impact the team's strategy, but Fitzgibbon remains focused on ensuring Hynes's readiness and contribution to the Sharks.

“It's a nice motivator to have someone searching for something and building towards representative footy, and I'm sure everyone would like to play, so I'm using that as a motivation, but his focus is definitely for the Sharks, and he's been clear on that,” he concluded.