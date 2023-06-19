Nicho Hynes, Scott Drinkwater, and Clint Gutherson have all made moves in the top ten on the back of perfect rounds in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.
The spine trio, playing amongst an Origin-depleted field during Round 16, were all voted as the player of the game in their respective matches by all four judges, with the Sharks crushing the Bulldogs, the Cowboys upending the Panthers and the Eels getting the better of the Sea Eagles in a big way.
While Payne Haas continues to lead the MVP award for 2023 by a big margin, and even no game over the weekend for Reece Walsh couldn't stop the Broncos' duo from being number one and two, Hynes's game on the back of his axing from the NSW Blues State of Origin team has seen him move to be within seven votes of Walsh, who is still a distant 56 votes behind Haas.
Shaun Johnson holds the fourth spot, while Drinkwater's 20 moves him to fifth, with Gutherson now in ninth. Dylan Edwards also managed 12 votes as the only other player in the top ten to score over the weekend and now sits in sixth place, just a spot behind Drinkwater.
The other unanimous man of the matches over the weekend were Joseph Manu and Will Warbrick.
Here are all the Round 16 votes.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Dylan Edwards
|Tom Dearden
|3
|Sunia Turuva
|Dylan Edwards
|Tom Dearden
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Nat Butcher
|3
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|3
|Bailey Simonsson
|Bailey Simonsson
|Bailey Simonsson
|Ryan Matterson
|2
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Bailey Simonsson
|1
|Ofahiki Ogden
|Ofahiki Ogden
|Makahesi Makatoa
|Ofahiki Ogden
Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|4
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Nick Meaney
|Tui Kamikamica
|Tui Kamikamica
|3
|Nick Meaney
|Tui Kamikamica
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|2
|Tui Kamikamica
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Shawn Blore
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Shawn Blore
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nick Meaney
|Shawn Blore
Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Briton Nikora
|Dale Finucane
|Dale Finucane
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|2
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|Briton Nikora
|Jack Williams
|Briton Nikora
|1
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|185
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|129
|3
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|122
|4
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|119
|5
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|116
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|12
|115
|7
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112
|8
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|111
|8
|Clinton
Gutherson
|20
|111
|10
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|110