Nicho Hynes, Scott Drinkwater, and Clint Gutherson have all made moves in the top ten on the back of perfect rounds in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

The spine trio, playing amongst an Origin-depleted field during Round 16, were all voted as the player of the game in their respective matches by all four judges, with the Sharks crushing the Bulldogs, the Cowboys upending the Panthers and the Eels getting the better of the Sea Eagles in a big way.

While Payne Haas continues to lead the MVP award for 2023 by a big margin, and even no game over the weekend for Reece Walsh couldn't stop the Broncos' duo from being number one and two, Hynes's game on the back of his axing from the NSW Blues State of Origin team has seen him move to be within seven votes of Walsh, who is still a distant 56 votes behind Haas.

Shaun Johnson holds the fourth spot, while Drinkwater's 20 moves him to fifth, with Gutherson now in ninth. Dylan Edwards also managed 12 votes as the only other player in the top ten to score over the weekend and now sits in sixth place, just a spot behind Drinkwater.

The other unanimous man of the matches over the weekend were Joseph Manu and Will Warbrick.

Here are all the Round 16 votes.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Top Ten

