St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt has reportedly agreed to play the 2024 season with the club following multiple release requests.

After spending the first half of this season publically tying his future to Anthony Griffin's, Hunt officially requested a release for the first time from within the State of Origin camp while he was playing for the Queensland Maroons.

The Dragons took a hardline stance however, electing not to release Hunt despite reported interest from multiple Queensland clubs, most notably the Gold Coast Titans, while the Brisbane Broncos were also rumoured to be after the star halfback for the remainder of this year on a short-term deal, where he likely would have taken up a utility role.

The Titans are after Hunt on a long-term deal where he could partner with Kieran Foran in the halves and become the missing link to the club's push for more finals action in what will be their first season under incoming Des Hasler next year.

Hunt was believed to still be angling for a release at the end of this season following the passing of the mid-season transfer deadline, but The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting Shane Flanagan won't entertain it.

Flanagan, who was announced as the new Dragons coach weeks after Griffin was sacked, at one stage said he had talked to Hunt prior to signing his deal, but has since maintained a public stance that the club will not release Hunt.

Hunt, according to the report, met with his manager Col Davis during the week and after discussions, is now resigned to playing out the 2024 season with the Red V.

The dynamic between Hunt and Flanagan will be intriguing given the club captain has publically expressed his desire to not be at the joint venture next year and instead wants to return to Queensland.

The reasoning - publically at least - had nothing to do with Griffin, and instead was all about Hunt wanting to return to Queensland, although that in itself makes little sense given the halfback had only recently signed his two-year contract extension through to the end of 2025.

Despite Hunt reportedly being resigned to playing at the Dragons in 2024, it's understood he hasn't given up on the idea of a move in 2025 should things not go to plan next year.

Flanagan has promised big-name signings, although at this stage none look like coming off, and with limited spots on the roster and cash in the pocket, it's unclear how Flanagan plans on turning the Dragons into a force during his first season in charge.

Further complicating any chance of a move for Hunt was the recent signing of Jayden Sullivan by the Wests Tigers after he was granted a release from the remainder of his contract at the Red V.

That request for a release came with Sullivan stuck behind Hunt for a shot in the Dragons' number seven jumper.