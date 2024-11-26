Former St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt has agreed to join the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract.

He was officially released by the Dragons a number of weeks ago after a tumultuous final two years with the club where he requested a release, but wasn't granted it, on multiple occasions.

The State of Origin halfback's relationship with Dragons' head coach Shane Flanagan reached breaking point after a dismal fade out for the club at the end of the 2024 NRL campaign, and it was decided to let Hunt go.

While it was reported Hunt wanted to stay in Sydney given his family are based here, it has now been revealed that Hunt will follow earlier prior comments and head back to Queensland.

After the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs both pulled out of the race over the last week, there was little on the table for Hunt, but he has still taken the softer financial offer in chase of a premiership before he retires, which could be at the end of his new deal which is reported to expire at the end of 2026.

The Dolphins were the other club in the race and reportedly had a $1.4 million package on the table for the next two seasons. Hunt will instead take the $1.1 million package - or $550,000 per year - on the table from the Broncos.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said it was 'important' that the Broncos secured his signature.

“Players of his calibre don't stay available for long, and it was important to us for Ben to know he was very much wanted here, but we also understand that this was a big decision for Ben and his family," Donaghy said in a club statement.

“I'm pleased we've been able to work with Ben and his management to make this happen as quickly as we could.

“We look forward to welcoming Ben, Bridget and the boys back to Brisbane very soon.”

Michael Maguire meanwhile said Hunt had proven himself at every level of the game.

“Ben has been a Bronco since he was 13. Since then, he's proven himself at every level of the game," Maguire said.

"He'll bring us great depth and will be a wonderful fit for what we are building – not just on the field. He'll play a big part in building the culture we want to create together as a group.

“Like all of us, Ben wants to achieve success, and it would be incredibly special if he can do that back here at the Broncos – these types of storylines don't come up all that often in sport.”

It means Hunt will link up with Adam Reynolds, but who plays the seven in 2025 is up in the air. Reynolds is tipped to retire at the end of the coming season which could see Hunt into the undisputed halfback role for 2026, but in the meantime, the Queensland representative may play in a utility role off the bench, or even at hooker.

What it means for the Broncos' current suite of hookers remains to be seen, with Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy sharing the role for much of the year in 2024, but Blake Mozer now ready to break into first-grade.

One of the game's most talented juniors, he is off-contract at the end of 2025 and could look for a new club without substantial first-grade time over the coming 12 months.

Cory Paix is the other hooker on the roster, but is unlikely to be re-signed by Brisbane.

Hunt, now 34 years of age, has played 334 NRL games, the first 187 of those coming with the Broncos between 2009 and 2017 where he played in the 2015 NRL Grand Final.

Should he stay fit for the next two seasons, he could play another 48 NRL games without finals, which would see him within a season's worth of matches away from joining the exclusive 400-club.

Hunt has also played 20 State of Origin's for Queensland and 15 Tests for Australia.

The halfback said it was a tough decision.

“This is very special. It was a tough decision for myself and my family, but in my heart it was really always driving me back to the Broncos, and in the end, it became really clear," Hunt said.

“To be able to finish my career at the Broncos is something that I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do and I'll cherish it.

“It's definitely a club that has meant a lot to me, I've been involved with the Broncos since I was 13.

"I've been away for 7 years but I've watched every single Broncos game since I've been away - I never thought this would happen, so I'm pretty excited.

“The chance now to head back and chase that Premiership together, is a dream come true.

“I've had a fair few calls people back home (Central Queensland) but needed to make the best decision for myself, my wife and my family.

“I've never had the opportunity to work under Madge but meeting and speaking with him and Dave during this process – I know he's someone I believe in and I can't wait to work under him.

“The boys (my sons) are both very excited, they're both footy mad and were with us when we visited the club last week, they're looking forward to it.”

The club have confirmed Hunt will link up with pre-season training in December.