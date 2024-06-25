Jahrome Hughes has closed to within four votes of the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race for 2024 after a perfect performance against the Dolphins.

Hughes was one of four unanimous man of the matches to come out of Round 16, with Sam Walker, Keaon Koloamatangi and Lachlan Galvin also scoring a perfect 20 out of 20.

In the weekend's other game, Kieran Foran and Jayden Campbell were the players to split top honours as the Gold Coast Titans ran up a staggering 66 points on the New Zealand Warriors.

Scott Drinkwater continues to hold the lead, while James Tedesco also improves to third spot.

No other players in last week's top ten registered votes, although Sam Walker moves into eighth spot - albeit 51 votes off the lead - on the back of his flawless performance in the Roosters' win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 16.

Top Ten

