Jahrome Hughes has closed to within four votes of the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race for 2024 after a perfect performance against the Dolphins.
Hughes was one of four unanimous man of the matches to come out of Round 16, with Sam Walker, Keaon Koloamatangi and Lachlan Galvin also scoring a perfect 20 out of 20.
In the weekend's other game, Kieran Foran and Jayden Campbell were the players to split top honours as the Gold Coast Titans ran up a staggering 66 points on the New Zealand Warriors.
Scott Drinkwater continues to hold the lead, while James Tedesco also improves to third spot.
No other players in last week's top ten registered votes, although Sam Walker moves into eighth spot - albeit 51 votes off the lead - on the back of his flawless performance in the Roosters' win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 16.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Will Warbrick
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Tyran Wishart
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|Tyran Wishart
|Tyran Wishart
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Tyran Wishart
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Trai Fuller
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Trai Fuller
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kieran Foran
|Jayden Campbell
|Kieran Foran
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Keano Kini
|Kieran Foran
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Kieran Foran
|3
|Jayden Campbell
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|2
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|David Fifita
|Jayden Campbell
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|1
|David Fifita
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|4
|James Tedesco
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|3
|Terrell May
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jeral Skelton
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Jeral Skelton
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jeral Skelton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|4
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|3
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|2
|Taane Milne
|Nathan Brown
|Nathan Brown
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|Nathan Brown
|Lehi Hopoate
|Taane milne
|Karl Lawton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|Apisai Koroisau
|Adam Doueihi
|Apisai Koroisau
|3
|Samuela Fainu
|Adam Doueihi
|Samuela Fainu
|Samuela Fainu
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Kaeo Weekes
|Luke Laulilii
|1
|Apisai Koroisau
|Samuela Fainu
|Jahream Bula
|Kaeo Weekes
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|147
|2
|Jahrome
Hughes
|20
|143
|3
|James
Tedesco
|13
|135
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|125
|5
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|111
|6
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|7
|Patrick
Carrigan
|0
|98
|8
|Sam
Walker
|20
|96
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|95
|10
|Jacob
Kiraz
|5
|92
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of June 18.