The 2024 NRL Grand Final will see the Penrith Panthers attempt to win an unprecedented fourth straight decider against the side who last beat them in the big dance, the Melbourne Storm.

Kick-off in the 2024 NRL Grand Final is set for 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 6, with the match to be played at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

The Storm, on the back of their minor premiership, have been utterly dominant throughout the finals and will look to kick things up a gear in the decider, while the Panthers have also been exceptional as they aim for a fourth premiership.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to the match, including how to watch it on TV, and live stream it online.

How to watch the 2024 NRL Grand Final on TV

The match between the Panthers and Storm, unlike the grand final day curtain raisers and other NRL finals matches, will only be available on the Nine Network.

They will broadcast the match on their main channel, with coverage recommencing after the earlier games at the completion of the news which is scheduled for 6:30pm (AEDT).

To watch the coverage on Nine, you can tune into Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, and 100 if you're watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream the 2024 NRL Grand Final online

Like watching the match on TV, if you'd prefer to live stream the action from Homebush, the only way you'll be able to do so is through 9Now.

Their coverage will be exactly the same as what is on TV, and the platform is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Key game information: 2024 NRL grand final, Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Kick-off: Sunday, October 6, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Dave Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Teams

Melbourne Storm

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Alec MacDonald 18. Grant Anderson 19. Joe Chan

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Matt Eisenhuth 21. Daine Laurie 19. Scott Sorensen