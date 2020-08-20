Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr could be set to remain in the purple next season if COVID-19 restrictions persist and potentially limit the NRL’s 2021 season.

Talking on Inside the NRL, panelist Michael Chammas said that the Storm could persuade Addo-Carr to remain with the club as he looks to leave for family reasons.

The NRL has been sent into a bubble to keep the 2020 season alive, restricting players from visiting family members.

Chammas believes that the Storm could use the bubble to their advantage in locking away their star man if he is unable to visit family members for another year.

“In a COVID world, there’s every chance next year that they may be in a bubble again,” Chammas said. “You may not be able to see your family next year in Sydney.”

Addo-Carr had recently split with now-former agent Chris Orr, with Chammas explaining that the winger is now available to assess his options elsewhere.

“He’s been in a management dispute for some time,” Chammas said. “Now he’s free, he’s with Mario Tartak.”

Addo-Carr has revealed he would be open to a club that would have him play as a starting fullback, with Chammas questioning the potential move.

“I don’t know if Josh Addo-Carr has what it takes to be a fullback,” he said.

“Perhaps a club that’s desperate for a fullback like the Brisbane Broncos or Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, they may fork out the money and bring him in as a fullback.

“I don’t think thats his position long-term.”

Fellow panelist Jamie Soward said that Addo-Carr could thrive in a new position under the right management, stating it would be “a great move” to work under the reigns of Manly coach Trent Barrett

“If he can get those ball skills right, he could definitely make the switch, i have no doubt about that.”