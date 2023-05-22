With 17 teams, byes every week and a season where more games need to be played, the impacts of State of Origin will be as big as they have been in 2023 since prior to the Gold Coast Titans joining the competition.

In previous years, every team would play only one game prior to a State of Origin game and without stars.

That has gone out the back window in 2023 though, with no week off before Origin 2, and more than half of the competition playing prior to each Origin game.

The Origin period stretches from Round 13 to Round 20 as follows:

Round 13: Before Origin 1 - Origin players not allowed to play.

Round 14: After Origin 1 - Origin players backing up.

Round 15: Normal round.

Round 16: Before Origin 2 - Origin players not allowed to play.

Round 17: After Origin 2 - Origin players backing up.

Round 18: Normal round.

Round 19: Before Origin 3 - Origin players not allowed to play.

Round 20: After Origin 3 - Origin players backing up.

Following the announcement of both squads on Monday morning, here is how your team will be impacted by the State of Origin window.

NSW Blues Game 1 squad

QLD Maroons Game 1 squad

Note: This article assumes squads would remain the same across the Origin series.