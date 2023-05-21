New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed a number of bombshell selections in his team for the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series.

At this stage, the Blues have only announced a team list in alphabetical order, with the starting 17 expected to be revealed this evening.

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Tevita Pangai Junior, who is understood to have replaced Jake Trbojevic. The Manly forward withdrew on Sunday evening after reporteding soreness following his return from injury against the Canberra Raiders.

His brother Tom Trbojevic, along with Josh Addo-Carr who returned from injury yesterday, however, have been selected, meaning both Stephen Crichton and Campbell Graham miss out.

In the halves, all of Nicho Hynes, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary have been selected, meaning one will be forced to play the utility role off the bench, with Apisai Koroisau selected ahead of Damien Cook as the side's only dummy half.

Meanwhile, Hudson Young has scored a debut and is likely to come off the bench.

Game 1 of the State of Origin series will be played at the Adelaide Oval on May 31.

Blues squad for Game 1 of State of Origin series

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

18th player – Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

MORE TO COME.