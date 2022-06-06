Gold Coast Titans star fullback Jayden Campbell will miss eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Campbell was taken from the field during the Round 13 clash against a State of Origin-depleted North Queensland Cowboys outfit after 59 minutes.

As his team conceded a further three tries in the final quarter of the game to ultimately fall by 32 points to 6 - and conceding all of those points unanswered after scoring first to hammer home their record as the competition’s second-worst defensive outfit - Campbell watched on from the bench after hobbling off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

In a statement provided on Monday, the Titans confirmed scans have revealed enough to damage to rule him out of the Round 14 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, however, the overall severity was unknown at that stage.

The club then took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to confirm a “high grade tear” of the hamstring, which will leave him sidelined for more than eight weeks.

Unfortunately Jayden Campbell will spend 8 weeks on the sideline after MRI results confirmed a high grade tear of the hamstring pic.twitter.com/DmFB5XxVHx — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) June 6, 2022

It means Jamayne Isaako will likely slot back in at fullback for the foreseeable future, as he did when Campbell was out of the side earlier in the year.

The other option for under fire coach Justin Holbrook is to shift AJ Brimson to the back, with either Tanah Boyd or Paul Turner starting in the halves, although that may be a less tempting option now that veteran utility Will Smith has been released by the club on compassionate grounds to return to New South Wales.

The Titans have otherwise provided positive updates, with veteran second rower Kevin Proctor recovering well from an operation on his right biceps tendon.

The club revealed he will be introduced to light skill and rehab contact work this week with an aim to potentially return during Round 15 against the Cronulla Sharks.

Elsewhere, Patrick Herbert and Moeaki Foutaika both overcame injuries to play during Round 13 against the Cowboys and will line up in Round 14, while Corey Thompson is also recovering well from a knock and will be available for selection to play South Sydney - likely taking the spot on the wing vacated by Isaako’s move to fullback.

The Titans will confirm their team at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s 3pm clash with the Rabbitohs, with the club looking to snap a run which has seen them lose eight of their last nine.