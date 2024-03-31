Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett might be in his final season with the club, but it hasn't stopped him admitting his joy at Isaiya Katoa re-signing.

The young half, who moved to the Dolphins from the Penrith Panthers ahead of the club's inaugural season and has quickly become an important of the Redcliffe-based team's spine, re-signed with the club during the week until at least the end of 2028.

It's an enormous move for the NRL's 17th side, who provisionally sit on top of the NRL ladder ahead of Sunday afternoon's games in Round 4 with two wins, a loss and a bye over the first month of action.

Katoa has played an enormous role in that start to the season, and Bennett said he hopes Katoa remains a Dolphin for his entire career.

"I'm pleased for him [Isaiya Katoa] and the club. I hope he stays with us for his whole career and there is no reason why he shouldn't now. It wasn't difficult to sign him, there was no long procrastinated negotiations so I know he is happy there," Bennett said on Katoa following a strong performance in the Dolphins' come from behind win over the Titans on Saturday evening.

"He has a wonderful future in front of him. We need a player in that position that we see our long-term future in. He is 20 years of age, so hopefully it keeps working."

Katoa, who had over 300 kicking metres on Saturday night, is rated as one of the best young prospects in the game and his new contract will likely see him play close to or more than 100 games for the Dolphins before he sits down at the negotiating table again.

The 20-year-old, who also has played for Tonga on the international stage, has received plenty of praise from his teammates over multiple elements of his game after playing 22 NRL games during his debut season last year.