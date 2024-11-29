Queensland State of Origin star Valentine Holmes has confirmed he will continue to play in the centres in his first season with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Coach Shane Flanagan made it a mission to bring experience to the joint-venture for 2025, and has succeeded, adding Damien Cook from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Clint Gutherson from the Parramatta Eels and Holmes.

Flanagan was so desparte to sign Holmes once it emerged the Cowboys were weighing up releasing the Origin star that he travelled to Townsville for meetings with the star.

What has remained unclear since is where Holmes would line up in the Dragons' outfit.

It was suggested he was in with a chance of claiming the fullback jumper at one stage, however, the signing of Gutherson, who is in the running to become club captain alongside Cook, has put paid to that.

Holmes played at centre for the Cowboys over the last two years, and speaking to Code Sports, he has confirmed that is what he will be doing at the Dragons, ending any suggestions of a move back to the wing where he was one of the game's most prolific try-scorers.

“When ‘Flanno' came up to visit me and also on all the phone calls, it was all about playing at centre and pairing up with whoever my winger is and with (Moses) Suli on the other side at centre," Holmes told the publication.

“I want to bring success to the club. I feel like it's a club with a rich history of success and I want to help bring that back with the likes of ‘Gutho' and ‘Cookie' and the players that we have.

“But first, let's get back to playing finals footy first and then go from there.”

Holmes' defence was an issue in Todd Payten's side at centre during 2024, but the 29-year-old brings plenty of experience to the Red V and Flanagan will be confident in his ability to get the best out of the goal-kicking outside back while losing nothing in attack.

With Gutherson's arrival likely shoving Tyrell Sloan to the wing, it leaves just one spot available in the Dragons' back five - on the other wing - with the likes of Christian Tuipulotu, Sione Finau, Corey Allan, Mikaele Ravalawa and Mathew Feagai in the mix for it.

Holmes also told the publication that the main goal is a premiership ring.

“I know the rich history of the Dragons and this club,” Holmes said.

“I know how big a fan base they have. Everyone knows the history of their 15 premierships, it's the iconic Red V, which matches up perfectly for me being Valentine.

“I'll be aiming to bring what I've been doing for the Cowboys down here, including my goalkicking and running hard.

“Everyone's main goal is to win a (premiership) ring.

“I've been lucky enough to have achieved one with the Sharks.

“But that's got to be the team's goal. I know that's my goal.”

Holmes, who broke his leg during the finals series for the Cowboys, will be fit in time for Round 1.