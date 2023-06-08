Justin Holbrook has revealed he is not feeling under any pressure for his job despite the continued struggles of the Gold Coast Titans.

After making the finals in 2021, the Titans all but fell apart last season under the weight of attempting to make a new-look spine work following a decision to allow Jamel Fogarty his release.

AJ Brimson's shift to five-eighth failed miserably, while Jayden Campbell's form at fullback was a rollercoaster at best. The club also struggled at dummy half.

Holbrook, under pressure for his job and reportedly gone at one point before the club kept him on board, brought in Sam Verrills and Kieran Foran for this season in a bid to beef up the spine, however, the Gold Coast's form - which has seen just five wins from twelve games - has left plenty to be desired in 2023.

Despite that, Holbrook told the media in the lead-up to a Round 15 clash against the Wests Tigers at home on a five-day turnaround, that he wasn't feeling the pressure.

"No. I thought you'd come here today to ask those questions," Holbrook said.

"No I don't. Judge us on if we've got all the main boys firing and not playing well , then absolutely I've got some answering (to do). We've just got to work hard and get the job done and then I don't have to worry about it."

Holbrook admitted, as he did after last week's loss though, that their second halves simply haven't been good enough.

The Titans' defence after halftime has been woeful throughout the campaign, and Holbrook, along with captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, has admitted it's something the side must get right.

"We just have to get it done, don't we?" Holbrook asked.

"We all know it has been an issue. As I said after the game [against South Sydney], I think we are second at halftime in defence in the competition, but at fulltime we are last by a mile.

"We have got to get it done, otherwise that stigma is going to be there."