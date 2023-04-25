Anzac round is always the most emotional on the Rugby league calendar. Each fixtures pre-game ceremony was brilliantly observed by a series of big crowds.

On the field, we enjoyed one of the all-time great finishes, a historic comeback, a mountain of points and a series of close results.

Here are 20 thoughts from a magnificent weekend of rugby league both on and off the field:

1. In 2023, a game is never over until the final siren. A few weeks ago we saw the Sharks run out to a 20-0 lead over the Warriors only to be run down. At the time I doubted we'd see a better comeback this year. The Dolphins continue to exceed expectations, this time successfully completing a comeback from 26-0 down. Momentum is the most important thing in the game right now.

2. The way that pre-game Anzac ceremonies were observed over the long weekend really makes you proud. I was at a local pub on Saturday afternoon and it was rocking. As soon as the ceremony started, people went completely quiet. Being at the Saturday evening fixture it was equally well observed. Brilliant to witness.

3. We'll discuss this more in future Origin watch segments but as it stands there is only one option to partner Nathan Cleary at Origin level in Nicho Hynes. Jarome Luai is well down on form while Cody Walker has run his race at representative level. Cleary has come out and backed his club halves partner but surely it's the Dally M medalist.

4. Penrith have now lost three games in 2023, by a combined total of five points. Despite sitting four wins and three losses they're the only team in the competition yet to have a poor performance.

5. Cameron Ciraldo has to bite the bullet and hand Karl Oloapu a debut right away. I thought the only reason he was being held back was due to being a natural five-eighth but with Matt Burton being named in the seven this past weekend, there's no reason he can't be named.

6. Jack Wighton has every right to sign for Souths at a reduced rate. Okay, he absolutely could have commanded a million dollars plus on the open market but it's not like he's signed for $250k. It's easy to justify. He's made millions, he's won a Dally M, a Clive Churchill Medal, Origin and a World Cup. The only thing that is missing is a premiership. Canberra can kick up a stink but they're fighting a losing battle.

7. Another week, another hip drop controversy. Payne Haas injured Reagan Campbell-Gillard to the point the latter may miss the entire season, yet escaped a sin bin. He was suspended for a week. J'maine Hopgood has twice been sin binned for hip drops yet will pay only a fine this weekend. Ezra Mam was suspended for a week for his sin binned hip drop. It is a lottery.

8. Ronaldo Mulitalo is one of my favourite players. Top three, at worst. He now has two of the most embarrassing gaffes of the season. In Round 1 he laughed en route to a seemingly easy try only to have the ball knocked from his grasp. On Saturday night he was strolling in for a game-sealing try only to fall on the line. Both should have been easy tries yet didn't eventuate due to lapses in concentration. Not good.

9. It was fantastic to see Kalyn Ponga return, play well and most importantly avoid any serious head knocks. The only shot to his head came in somewhat comical circumstances when he was hit by a miss kicked bomb. Great to see him back.

10. Unfortunately, it looks as though Tom Trbojevic may be set for another stint on the sidelines. He hasn't looked 100 per cent for a few weeks now but having to leave the field whilst his side trailed shows this was serious. It would be a shame for Manly, NSW and the game in general if he had to miss any time. Luckily, he has been cleared of serious injury but something isn't right.

11. Justin Holbrook has no idea how to use Jayden Campbell. Despite the Dolphins roaring home, Campbell sat on the bench until the 72nd minute and was then thrown on with seemingly no plan. I don't wish ill upon anyone but Holbrook's time at the Titans has been very disappointing. Watching helplessly as his side copped 28 unanswered points is not a feather he would like in his coaching cap.

12. How about those Dolphins though? Not only did they equal an Australia high 26 point comeback record, but they did it with a 19 year-old halfback in only his sixth game. Isaiya Katoa was very good on Sunday afternoon. Watching his use incredible footwork to shift across the field to create an overlap which led to a try was just a taste of what is to come for this supremely talented youngster.

13. Tim Sheens was on record over the weekend saying he is yet to make a "final decision on anything yet" while referring to the club's fullback role. In case you need reminding, it's now the completion of Round 8. Keep an eye out in the next few days for a Tigers feature that won't be positive ... in any way!

14. The Warriors announcing the signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, bringing him back to not only the club but the code, is perhaps the best news of the season. Not only is he a genuine megastar of the game but returning home to the Warriors is such a magnificent story. I can't wait.

15. It was a tough week for the Bulldogs but news of re-signing gun back rower Jacob Preston is surely a moment that will be remembered for many years to come. Right now he is a short priced favourite for Rookie of the Year honours and it's great to hear his potential will be realised at the club where he made his debut.

16. I maintain Cam Munster is the game's best player but Latrell Mitchell is the game's most destructive player. When he is on, there is no one in the game who can go with him. Munster is far more consistent, in my view, but Latrell is unstoppable when he is "on". Boy was he just that on Thursday night.

17. Can we pretty please give this idea of a round in the US the flick? Imagine having to endure an entire off season only for Round 1 to be played in Vegas in time-slots to suit the American audience. I bet there'd be 17 clubs putting their hand up for the bye to avoid that expensive vanity project.

18. The re-signing of Nelson Asofa-Solomona is almost as big as the player himself. He was become the pack leader in Melbourne and one of the game's true elite big men. Props to the Storm who faced hefty competition across both codes.

19. I doubt very much that referees are refereeing to names or reputations but they absolutely are reacting to injuries. We saw the referee wave play on, ruling that Christian Welch had missed him when attempting a tackle. Edward Kosi grabbed at his head and a penalty was awarded. Kosi only grabbed his head because he hit it when he fell. No head grab, no penalty, I'm convinced of it. Luckily the decision was overturned but it took a challenge for it to be corrected.

20. The Anzac Day games are both brilliant occasions but it's almost law that the afternoon clash needs to be a beauty. It doesn't matter what form line either team has coming in, you can bet that on the day it will be won by a close margin. The Dragons were oh so close and will rue letting that one slip.