Matthew Johns has stated that Manly Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is an almost certainty to make his State of Origin debut this year for New South Wales.

The forward has had a breakout season so far and has been one of the best back-rowers in the competition in the past five rounds.

His remarkable start includes four tries, running an average of 151 metres per game and a tackle efficiency of 93.5%, having made 100 tackles.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Round Up, Johns has backed Olakau'atu to make a real difference for New South Wales in State of Origin.

"I think he's a certainty for State of Origin," Johns said.

"I think he has to be in the 17, coming out of State of Origin will be a difficult period for him but he's just class and he's maturing into a great backrower, a really great backrower."

"The big improvement in Olakau'atu's game is understanding how to work with his playmakers."

Continuing to speak on SEN 1170 The Round Up, Johns believes he will have to contend against Rabbitohs star Keaon Koloamatangi or they could both feature in the representative team.

"They'd be handy… at the moment, on what he's done over the last few seasons, Koloamatangi has been more consistent," Johns said.

"But what Olakau'atu is doing this year is just out of this world."