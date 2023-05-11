The Brisbane Broncos' battle to retain Payne Haas is set to go up a gear, with Rugby Australia confirming they have made contact with his camp.

Haas is on contract with the Broncos until the end of 2024, and while no release will be entertained before then, the money on offer from the 15-man code, both in Australia and globally, could ultimately be too much for Haas to refuse.

At one point, the prop surprised NRL fans by asking for a release last year, and while that was knocked back by the club, with the situation eventually squashed, his contract is yet to be extended by the Broncos.

They still have some time as the only NRL club who can officially have him put pen to paper, with the star forward unable to sign with another club until at least November 1.

But that rule doesn't stop rugby union from making a big-money play for Haas.

According to previous reports, Rugby Australia will come in hot for Haas with a deal worth well north of a million dollars per season, as they already have done to secure the services of Joseph Suaalii from the Sydney Roosters from the start of 2025.

The sport is also using the pulling power of a 2025 tour from the British and Irish Lions, followed by a 2027 home Rugby World Cup.

News Corp are now reporting that the sport have made contact with Haas' camp through his father Greg and that there is real interest.

Chairman Hamish McLennan said Rugby Australia would ultimately pay more.

“I phoned his dad Greg,” McLennan told the publication.

“We had a chat about Payne playing rugby.

“He said Payne was really keen and the next steps were that we'd catch up when I'm next in Brisbane.

“I'm serious if they are serious ... and we'll pay more.

While Haas is destined to become the next million-dollar player one way or another, even that may not be enough, with previous reports suggesting international rugby clubs in France could pay up to $1.6 million per year.

Whether that could lure Haas away from the NRL without the added bonus of fighting for a Wallabies jersey remains to be seen.

Haas, on his part, has stated his desire to win a premiership with the Broncos, and the club are well on the way to competing for that this year with an excellent start to the campaign.

Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds said he can't see Haas going to rugby.

“I can't see him going to rugby, although the dollars would be nice,” Reynolds said.

“His heart is in rugby league. His heart is with the Broncos."