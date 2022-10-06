Campbell Graham may be the only player in the Kangaroos squad yet to taste the Origin arena, but big games aren't anything new to the South Sydney centre.

It's easy to forget just how the Rabbitohs' back is, playing 110 NRL games already despite turning just 23 in June. The Bunnies junior was unlucky to miss New South Wales selection in the absence of Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, Brad Fittler instead opting for the likes of Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs in Game I.

However, despite lacking Origin experience, Campbell is all too comfortable in must-win games.

Both he and Cameron Murray debuted in 2017 as teenagers, both highly touted coming through South Sydney's junior system. While the club missed the finals that year, it would become the only season where the duo haven't progressed to at least a preliminary final.

He's a winner.

While he isn't silky like Joseph Manu or elusive like Valentine Holmes, but he is one of the best defenders out wide in the game today, and for a man built like a bean pole, boy can he hit.

Graham was a shoe-in to be selected for Scotland due to his father's Glasgow heritage, however he prefaced the potential minnow selection by saying he would play for Scotland at the World Cup - but only if not selected by the Kangaroos.

Mal Meninga broke the hearts of Scottish rugby league fans by announcing Graham in his 24-man squad, and believes it's 'his time' to shine on the big stage.

"Campbell's been around a while on the rep scene," Meninga told the AAP.

"He's been on the fringe of the Blues. I've worked with Campbell in the PMXIII, I thought he's had a terrific year, he's a great defensive centre, and plays on the right side.

"He plays tough, he played with a cracked rib for a number of weeks and went really, really well. So I think his time has come. As a player in the centre position, he can certainly fill that void on the right for the Kangaroos."

Graham will contend with Holmes, Jack Wighton and Matt Burton for the right centre position, but will undoubtedly get his chance to shine throughout the tournament as he seeks to move from 'a member of the 24-man squad' into a starting centre role.