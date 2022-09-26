Mal Meninga has revealed that Selwyn Cobbo is on the radar for the Australian Kangaroos, who will name their squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup next week.

Cobbo made his debut for the Queensland Maroons this year in what was his first full season at NRL level.

The winger scored 15 tries in 18 games for the Brisbane Broncos this season, missing a number of games with a concussion after Origin 3.

The young gun was then picked in the Australian Prime Minister's XIII side, but out of position in the centres. In what was an enormous win over the Papua New Guinea side, Cobbo scored one try on either side of halftime.

Coach Meninga confirmed after the game that Cobbo could be picked in the 24-man squad to travel to England.

"He is probably a bit more natural on the left side. It just shows how adaptable he is," Meninga said.

"He can play right and he can play left. He can play centre. He can play wing. He can play fullback. That is the type of player you want in your squads going overseas in a World Cup.

"He is considered (for selection), absolutely. We will pick the side next Monday after the (NRL) grand final. We are in a position to pick a team that is going to be very competitive."

Australia have already lost a number of players in the outside backs to other nations, including Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton and Joseph Suaalii, who were all likely to be picked.