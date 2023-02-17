James Tedesco can't help but marvel at teenage sensation Joseph Suaali'i, and get excited about the young gun's transition into the centres.

Suaali'i debuted in 2021 a few months prior to his 18th birthday, becoming the first NRL player since Jason Taumalolo in 2010 to debut at just 17-years-old.

Growing up a fullback, Suaali'i shone in the role for Samoa in the World Cup, starting every game at the back as helped lead his side to their first World Cup final appearance.

The kid actually spent his first four first-grade games in the centres but finding a home on the right wing, however the Samoan international is simply too good to be kept out wide, and Trent Robinson knows it.

Constantly linked to a cross-code switch to the Wallabies, there are fears that if Suaali'i isn't engaged and starring in rugby league that he'll jump ship to the 15-man code.

As long as James Tedesco is at the club, Suaali'i's fullback dreams are dashed, which has prompted the teenager's move into the centres this season.

Tedesco is off-contract at the end of 2024, however is already in talks with the Roosters over a contract extension, and insistent he's there for the teenager if he needs assistance.

“I think every team wants Joseph in their team,” Tedesco told The Daily Telegraph.

“It is probably a rough time for him - there is a lot of external media asking him about rugby union and re-signing. I have always been there to support Joseph if he wants a chat.

“He is an incredible athlete, he is only going to get better and better. He has such a good head on his shoulders. We obviously want him to stay.

“He is going to be awesome for us. I don't think I need to persuade him or convince him to stay. It is totally his call. I am pretty close to Suaalii - if he needs someone to talk to, I am always there for him.

“At the end of the day it is his decision.”

Latrell Mitchell was placed in a similar position at the club, growing up a fullback yet spending the majority of his first NRL season on the wing, before being moved to left centre to get his hands on the ball.

The Roosters made a preliminary final before winning back-to-back competitions in Mitchell's three seasons at centre.

Having been compared to Latrell in the switch, Tedesco is excited to have 'two Joey's' in the centres this season.

“He can do anything - he has the world is at his feet,” Tedesco said.

“He has been training at centre for us and looking outstanding - just another weapon for us in the backline. It's exciting to have one Joey on one side and the other Joey (Manu) on the other.

“He played in the World Cup at fullback, he loves playing fullback. I think (centre) is more about him getting his hands on the ball as much as anything.

“I think once he nails that he will feel comfortable roaming and getting his hands on the ball more. A guy like him, he is just going to be more involved.”

Joseph Suaali'i will make his first appearance as a full-time centre in tonight's trial match against Manly at Industree Group Stadium, the same ground the then-17-year-old scored his maiden NRL try.