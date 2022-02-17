New Wests Tigers recruit Jackson Hastings is suffering from a leg injury which ruled him out of being able to face the Manly Sea Eagles in the opening week of pre-season trials.

Coach Michael Maguire last week confirmed Hastings would be handed the first crack at partnering Luke Brooks in the halves come Round 1.

That came after Adam Doueihi's ACL injury, which will keep him out of action for at least the first two months of the season, although he is gunning for a return prior to magic round.

It was thought Hastings - who was once forced out of the Manly Sea Eagles in less than ideal circumstances after an altercation with Daly Cherry-Evans and reports of run ins with players - was set to take on his old club this evening in the first trial as he works on a new combination with Luke Brooks.

Instead, the Tigers team list when announced featured young gun Jock Madden - who was thought to be the other candidate to replace Doueihi in the halves - at five-eighth alongside Brooks at halfback.

It has since been revealed by Maguire to The Sydney Morning Herald that Hastings is injured, rather than being shielded from the clash, but should be fit for the Tigers next week when they take on the Sydney Roosters on the Central Coast.

“Jacko will play next week [against the Roosters],” Maguire said.

“He’s had a really good pre-season. He had a cortisone injection last week; they normally say it takes five days [to recover], but the longer you can give them the better.

“He’s really keen to play. With Jacko out, we’ll give Jock Madden and a few others a go [in the halves].”

The Tigers will open their season with a difficult encounter against the Melbourne Storm following their pair of trial matches, and it could be telling.

The Storm, coming off a preliminary final performance, put 66 points on the Tigers the last time the sides met, a match which ultimately put Maguire under more pressure for his job.

Maguire would eventually hold onto his job at the helm of the club under new director of football Tim Sheens, however, there is little doubt the Tigers need a strong start to the season to hold off criticism and questions surrounding not only the coach, but also Luke Brooks' future with the joint venture.

It's thought Hastings could be the ideal foil for Brooks in the halves, however, fans will have to wait another week to see the duo in action owing to the injury.