Wests Tigers star Jackson Hastings has finally spoken out on rumours of his impending exit from the joint venture, saying it hasn't come from within the club.

A report over the weekend in The Sydney Morning Herald suggested that Hastings could potentially be turfed out by the club over the coming off-season, with Tim Sheens looking to rebuild and reshape the roster.

It was reported that some within the club believe Hastings has a "negative influence" over the playing group.

Speaking to reporters though, Hastings denied the rumours flatly and said it hadn't come from within the club, also saying he is used to reading this sort of stuff about himself.

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard it. I’m pretty used to hearing things like that,” he said.

“It’s probably an easy fall back and something to write from a few years ago. I actually addressed it with a few people at the club. They were pretty clear that they didn’t say it. I’m not going to name names.

“I was more disappointed that if someone did have an issue with me they didn’t come and say it to me. But they made it pretty clear to me it didn’t come from anyone within the club.

“I was happy to move on from it. I’m used to reading those things about myself. It’s all part of being me, I guess.”

Hastings is off-contract at the end of next year, having been signed to the Tigers on a two-year deal after his stint in the English Super League.

His role moving forward is most unclear though, having been shifted to lock recently by interim coach Brett Kimmorley after the return of Adam Doueihi from injury, who wanted to play five-eighth.

An injury to Luke Brooks could allow him back into the halves this weekend, although Kimmorley has previously stated Hastings will remain at lock for the remainder of the year.

The star said despite the rumours and lack of knowing what his role looks like, he wants a new deal with the club moving forward.

“Sheensy made it pretty clear that he sees a role for me at the club so hopefully I can earn a new contract and stay here.”

“You don’t want to be swapping and changing teams constantly.”

Hastings officially becomes a free agent to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, unless the Tigers give him permission before that date.