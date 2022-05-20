New Zealand Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the 2022 season.

Off-contract at the end of the year, Harris-Tavita has been through a long and drawn out contract process which appears to have concluded over the weekend after his management held meetings with the club.

Harris-Tavita was originally not going to be offered a contract until at least Round 6 this year under former recruitment and retention boss Peter O'Sullivan, but that changed when he exited the club - with the Warriors offering him a two-year extension.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing ever since.

Harris-Tavita, who has played 44 NRL games, has also hit the free agency market, and it has previously been reported that as many as three clubs are interested in him.

The half has been named on the Warriors' reserves list this week as he battled to make a return from injury, but the form of Daejarn Asi may make it difficult to regain his place.

According to New Zealand publication News Hub, Harris-Tavita has told the Warriors he won't be accepting their current contract offer and is likely to leave.

It's understood his management has confirmed the news.

It's understood he is yet to decide on which club he will switch to, although the publication is reporting a decision will be made in the coming months.





While coach Nathan Brown wanted to keep Harris-Tavita, it may come as little surprise that he is looking for more security in a first-grade spot given Johnson's contract, the recent arrival of Asi (who is not yet contracted for next year) and the fact gun Sharks' youngster Luke Metcalf will join the club next year.

Utility Dylan Walker is also set to join.

Stuff.co.nz are also reporting there is considerable interest from English Super League clubs if nothing suitable arises in the NRL.