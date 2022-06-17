Canberra Raiders and NSW Blues star Jack Wighton has been ruled out of both the Raiders' Round 15 clash with the Newcastle Knights, and State of Origin Game 2 against the Queensland Maroons in Perth after testing positive to coronavirus.

The Raiders released a brief statement on Friday evening to confirm Wighton would miss Sunday's clash with the Knights.

"Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has been ruled out of Sunday's match against the Knights due to COVID protocols," the statement read.

"Wighton will follow COVID return to play protocols once his isolation is completed next week."

It's understood that with Wighton to miss Sunday's game against the Knights, the club have applied for an exemption to bring Matt Frawley into their 22-man squad.

Brad Schneider, who was named as 18th man, is likely to come straight into the starting side to play alongside Jamal Fogarty in the halves during a clash against the Knights which both teams will be desperate to win as they attempt to stay in touch with the top eight.

He will be in isolation until next Friday, meaning he misses the entire camp ahead of next Sunday's must-win game against the Maroons.

Wighton was a controversial selection in the centres out of position for Game 1, but turned out to be one of NSW's best players during the clash, scoring the opening try of the series and being a constant threat with the ball in hand.

Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton were also in the Game 1 squad, and could form a new starting centre combination, with Nicho Hynes taking over as utility. It comes with Latrell Mitchell having not played since he injured his hamstring, a positive COVID result of his own preventing him from playing in either Round 14 or Round 15.

Campbell Graham is tipped to be the other option for New South Wales, however, struggled enormously against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday in his final Origin hit out.

Brad Fittler will confirm his team on Sunday evening.