Hair pulls and hip drops and sin bins ... oh my!

Round seven continued the 2023 trend of weekly rugby league chaos, both on and off the field.

On the more positive side this week we saw monster crowds on the regular, a host of massive NRLW signings and one of the all-time classic TV moments.

Below are 20 thoughts from the week that was in the magnificent world of rugby league:

1. The hair pull penalty from Saturday evening will dominate talk over the next few days but I legitimately cannot remember the last similar penalty. It's nowhere near as big of a deal as it has been made out to be. That said, it was hugely unlucky for Tyson Frizell and the Knights but also a penalty every day of the week. I dare say a rule tweak will be suggested sooner than later despite probably not seeing another hair-pull penalty this season.

2. Despite insistence, from some corners of the league community, that the NRL is dying, I can't remember ever seeing as many sellouts so early in a season. Shark Park's reduced capacity guarantees a sellout but the Titans, Sea Eagles and Warriors all put the "full house" sign up this weekend. There were also monster crowds for the Dolphins/Bunnies and Eels/Dogs clashes while Newcastle was absolutely rocking.

3. The captain's challenge can now be officially declared one of the greatest introductions in NRL history. A challenge saved the Panthers from incorrectly conceding a penalty and being reduced to 12 men on Saturday evening. If that sin bin stood then the game is more likely over on the back of a referee error.

4. Speaking of refereeing errors how was that Campbell Graham try allowed to stand despite a clear and obvious push? I'm shocked more hasn't been made about that decision.

5. I maintain that coaches are trying to be too clever. We saw Todd Payton name Coen Hess and Jake Granville in the front row at the expense of two Origin props. Meanwhile, I'm convinced Anthony Griffin's teamsheets are put through a randomiser before being submitted. A late change at hooker cost his side an interchange before the game kicked off. Just name your best 13 to start.

6. Saturday evening saw one of the all time great Rugby League television moments. Channel 9 presenter and former Super Saturday host Matt Shirvington announced that "almost 9,000 people" made their way to Henson Park to see Angus Crichton return to the game. For those unaware, Newtown always announces an official crowd of 8,972. Absolute gold!

7. We were blessed with a second all-time moment within 24 hours as fire alarms and evacuation tones played throughout the Sunday footy show. I believe a smoke machine was used to help announce the NRLW marquee signing of Emma Tonegato, which in turn set off alarms. The Sharks new superstar number six had to conduct her entire interview in chaos. What a signing just quietly.

8. Expanding on the Tonegato signing, the Sharks were frustratingly slow in announcing members of their inaugural squad but have now gone 2/2 in big-name signings. Tonegato is one of the game's elite players and brings with her a Dally M medal, international pedigree and Olympic experience. Inaugral signing Quincee Dodd is a rep level number nine who played in the Sharks junior sides. A long way to go but thus far the Sharks have nailed it.

9. I cannot be the only person tired of the old "Battle of Brookvale" throwback but if any game were ever held up against it, Friday night's game was it. What a contest. That hit on Olam was the shot of the season. If throwing hands didn't lead to an automatic sin bin we may have seen three or four brawls on the night.

10. Just a reminder to fans that penalty counts and sin bin numbers don't always have to be equal.

11. Xavier Savage, Canberra's undisputed best option at fullback, returning via NSW Cup on the wing was a strange decision. I can only assume the move was to ease him back in with minimal contact.

12. Anyone suggesting a NSW centre pairing other than Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic needs to give this game away.

13. Are we seeing fewer kicks in behind the line to force repeat sets this season? Seems to be all-or-nothing cross-field kicks en mass. Is this a direct correlation with the increase in short dropouts? Would love your thoughts in the comments, please.

14. For all the talk of sides playing above/below expectations, can we talk about the Cowboys? What's going on up there? Most sides currently struggling have had huge injury tolls. Not so the Cowboys.

15. Jeremy Marshall-King has jumped Reed Mahoney in the QLD number nine pecking order. That's not a shot at Mahoney either, JMK has very real claims on being a top-six hooker.

16. The Tigers and Dogs are unfortunate proof that one good recruitment drive doesn't guarantee immediate improvement or success.

17. This is a personal bugbear of mine and I fully admit it is petty. The number of players referred to as "Origin players" after one good game dilutes the quality of the contest. This weekend we saw Dylan Walker, Blayke Brailey and Jack de Belin named as Origin level despite none of those named being in the top 8 (Brailey) or 20 (other two) players in their position.

18. There don't seem to be the big-name moves for 2024 that we've seen in recent seasons. Nearly all of the big names have re-signed. Crichton, Young and Farnworth are the three while only really Asofa-Solomona remains off contract. Everyone else is either re-signed or reportedly re-signed. Just feels strange.

19. If I'm a Dragons fan I'm not too happy hearing my million-dollar half saying he didn't want to re-start under a new coach. It's obvious that the Dragons are moving on from Griffin. Do they move on from Hunt too?

20. Shane Flanagan is firming as a chance of returning to NRL head coaching in 2024. As a Sharks fan, I will always be grateful for 2016 but at this stage, I'm not sure his appointment is worth the constant headlines and callbacks.