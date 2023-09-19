Wests Tigers Chairman Lee Hagipantelis has responded to reports involving ex-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, former club premiership winner Mark O'Neill and the vacant Head of Football position at the club.

Aiming to find a Head of Football to lead them into the future, the Wests Tigers have reportedly set their sights on former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as they look to strengthen their football department.

This comes after the Tigers have reportedly enquired about the likes of Peter Parr and Frank Ponissi - two of the most respected heads of football in the sport - from their respective clubs and Parramatta Eels Head of Football Mark O'Neill.

While O'Neill is the frontrunner, reports emerged on Tuesday that the club is considering bringing in Michael Cheika, per 100% Footy.

Now Hagipantelis has delivered his two cents on the situation and said the search has been incredibly positive, whilst talking about the former Wallabies and current Argentina rugby union coach.

“I am told that Cheika is of very good character and people speak very highly of him,” Hagipantelis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“As to the Wests Tigers head of football role, all the applicants and candidates are being considered on a strictly private and confidential basis.

“Yet again, here we are talking about things being reported in the paper to my consternation. It's just beyond me to explain this.

“There are a number of qualified applicants that have put themselves in the picture and we had a board meeting on (Monday) night.

“There were discussions but there is also a review going on as well so the board is just going to allow the review process to go through. We've been humbled by the quality of the candidates and those who have shown interest in the role.”