Payne Haas might have contract speculation taking up all the attention off-field, but he hasn't let that impact his on-field performance for a moment this season.

That was the case again during Round 23, with Haas putting on a man of the match performance to help the Broncos past the Cowboys as they continue pushing for a potential crack at the minor premiership.

Haas has played a monstrous role in that, with the prop now sitting on 241 votes after his latest 20-vote round. That means he has now scored more votes than last year's winner James Tedesco, who wound up with 231 votes, despite the fact the Brisbane prop still has three games up his sleeve.

With Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater unable to register a vote in the loss to Brisbane, it now means the gap at the top is 42 votes. Both the Broncos and Cowboys and have bye on the run in, meaning Drinkwater can only claim a maximum of 60 more votes.

Shaun Johnson has retained his spot in third position and without a bye, has four games remaining - that means he could, at most, wind up with 269 votes if he had four 20-vote games to the end of the year. That is the highest tally any player could end up on apart from Haas, meaning the Brisbane prop only needs another 29 votes across his final three games to guarantee victory.

Elsewhere in Round 23, all of Nicho Hynes, Clint Gutherson, Addin Fonua-Blake and Kalyn Ponga received solid vote totals to continue their fight for places in the Top 10.

Of that group, only Ponga was a unanimous man of the match, alongside the aforementioned Haas and Johnson. Joseph Manu, Nathan Cleary and Jordan Rapana also all recorded 20-vote totals in Round 23.

Here are all the votes from the weekend just gone.

Top Ten

