Reports are surfacing that Clint Gutherson will break off negotiations with the Eels until the end of the NRL season.

The Daily Telegraph are suggesting that Gutherson's manager Sam Ayoub believes Gutherson has been played in an unfair situation through no fault of his own, and no longer wants the contract drama to play out publically while the Eels battle for a spot in the top four and beyond once the finals kick-off.

Gutherson's Eels have struggled horrendously on-field over the last three weeks, including conceding 40 points against the South Sydney Rabbitohs last weekend.

They will be desperate to turn things around against the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend, but the club have a multitude of off-field distractions to deal with.

Alongside Gutherson's contract, six other players including Isaiah Papali'i, Reed Mahoney and Ryan Matterson are all off contract at the end of 2022, meaning they are free to negotiate with other clubs from 2023.

And while the Eels have confirmed Brad Arthur has the full backing of the board for 2022, he is yet to be re-signed into 2023, meaning the blue and gold could be approaching crunch time, with a reset button looming.

It's understood a number of clubs will be chasing Gutherson, and Ayoub told the Daily Telegraph on Thursday that he had informed the club negotiations would be paused.

“I have put it in writing to the club (on Thursday),” Ayoub said.

“I have just sent them an email saying that I think it is unfair on Gutho and the team to be doing this now.

“So let’s hold off on negotiations, there is no desperation, until after the club’s commitments are over.”

Gutherson revealed to the media yesterday that reports suggesting he asked for $1 million per season were untrue and that he had "no idea where they had come from."

Parramatta take on Manly at 7:35pm (AEST) this Saturday on the Sunshine Coast.