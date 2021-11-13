Canterbury recruit Tevita Pangai Junior has been given the green light to step into the ring for his first professional fight prior to linking up with his new teammates in Sydney.

The 25-year-old signed for the Bulldogs mid-year and was soon released from the Broncos to join Penrith's premiership run.

The Tongan international missed the Panthers' grand final victory over the Rabbitohs however, with a knee injury bringing his 2021 campaign to an abrupt ending.

But with his recovery now behind him, Pangai Junior is eyeing his heavyweight clash against Daniel Joyce in Brisbane early next month.

The showcase event will fall prior to the prop's venture to Belmore to link up with his new teammates for pre-season training, with Pangai Junior revealing to The Sydney Morning Herald of Phil Gould's witty response to his request to fight Joyce.

“‘Gus’ said if I wanted to take the fight, I’d have to fight him first,” Pangai Junior said.

“I was training up here [in Brisbane] when I realised I had three missed calls from Gus. When I phoned him I asked him about boxing. He was fine, just as long as I could beat him first.

“Luckily for me, the borders are still closed. Gus just told me to keep my left hand busy. He’s obviously done some sort of boxing in the past.”

Pangai Junior will join a plethora of new faces at the Bulldogs for 2022, joining Panthers teammates Matt Burton and Dylan Naden in the move.

The Ashfield-born forward stated his excitement to join the Bulldogs as they enter a new era and look to bounce back from their wooden spoon finish.

“I can’t wait to work with Trent [Barrett] and Gus and a guy like Josh Jackson," Pangai junior said.

"The club have gone through some lean years, but watching Josh Jackson, he just gives his all. It can be hard to do [when you are always losing], but he sets such high standards for himself.

“I know Matty Burton and Brent Naden, I’ve played with Matt Dufty, and I grew up with Nick Cotric in the junior grades at Canberra. I’ve already been telling him how I’m going to keep working hard and running off his quick play-the-balls.”

Pangai Junior's fight against Daniel Joyce will take place at the Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, December 4.