Penrith have announced the signing of released Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior for the rest of the season.

After cutting ties with Brisbane and signing for Canterbury from next year, the 25-year-old will embark on a premiership push with the Panthers in 2021.

With a finalised contract yet to be settled, Penrith have revealed that Pangai Junior will join his new teammates in their Queensland hub from early August.

The club also revealed that a deal to land the gun forward was declined by the Panthers earlier this season, but with James Fisher-Harris returning to Sydney to be with his family for the birth of their next child, a position in Ivan Cleary's forward pack opened up.

Speaking via the club website, Panthers football boss Matt Cameron stated the acquisition of Pangai Junior is sure to bolster the Panthers' push for a premiership.

"The addition of a quality player like Tevita to our squad is indicative of our ambitions for the 2021 season," Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron said.

“We intentionally held a roster position open for this type of situation, where the squad’s depth in certain positions may be tested as we get closer to the finals.

“With James (Fisher-Harris) returning to Sydney for a period of time, we decided it was in the club’s best interest to make this short-term acquisition.”

Pangai Junior played 96 games for the Broncos, making his NRL debut in 2016 as well as having recorded six caps for Tonga.