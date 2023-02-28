They've been on a spending spree over the last few seasons, however it doesn't appear the Canterbury Bulldogs will be closer their chequebook anytime soon.

Stephen Crichton has already signed long-term from 2024, joining recent recruits Viliame Kikau, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior and Ryan Sutton in Belmore.

There was also chatter about Spencer Leniu joining the club from next season, however it looks like the Panther is set to sign with the Sydney Roosters after confirming his departure from Penrith at season's end.

Speaking to WWOS, Gus Gould revealed that the club still has plenty of money to spend on a marquee player if they required one, and also stated that while Stephen Crichton has been recruited as a fullback, he's not necessarily locked in there.

"It was one of the questions Cameron Ciraldo asked him (Stephen Crichton) - what position you want to play? He said I will play where the coach picks me," Gould told WWOS.

"That's one of the great things about Stephen Crichton - he's a team player, and he's a club man.

"But we know he can play both sides of the field. He can play centre, wing and fullback.

"We need a fullback, so we'll see what happens long term."

Carrying a stack of youngsters, the Bulldogs have already filled 23 of their roster spots for 2024, and have the funds to add some big names to the squad.

"We've got seven spots to fill for next year, we've recruited pretty heavily in the age group of 18-21 and in our junior program, and hopefully a few of those bubble up over the next six months to tell us they want to be top-30 players next year," Gould said.

"We've got plenty of money available for next season if a suitable marquee player comes up, but we're not locking ourselves into any concept at the moment.

"We just want to see how the club operates over the next two or three months, have a look at what we really need, and then have a look at what bubbles up."

The new-look Canterbury outfit will face their first test this weekend, the Manly Sea Eagles, pitting rookie coach Cameron Ciraldo against redemption story Anthony Seibold.

While the club has made massive advancements under Gould's watch, they still have a ways to go.

"If I compare where we are now to where we were 12 months ago, we are miles in front ... as a club (and) as a unit.

"I'm expecting them to play hard during the course of the season, but there are 16 other clubs out there trying to do what we're doing - there's plenty of competition."