North Queensland Cowboys veteran Jake Granville has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the 2024 season and has played his last game in Townsville.

The club confirmed on Thursday that he would not be retained beyond the end of this season, with the utility instead expressing a desire to finish his career overseas.

He is currently injured, out with a pectoral muscle injury, meaning he has donned the Cowboys jersey for the last time.

A new club is yet to be confirmed for Granville, however, there is a strong chance he will wind up in the English Super League for the remaining years of his time as a rugby league player.

One of the favourite sons at the Cowboys, Granville is a member of the 2015 premiership team and has turned his game from that of an elite dummy half to that of a utility able to play anywhere in recent seasons.

A regular off the bench for coach Todd Payten playing all over the park, the now 35-year-old is a life member of the club and has played more than 200 games for the club, becoming just the ninth player to do so in Cowboys' history.

“When I arrived in North Queensland, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to play 10 seasons for the Cowboys,” Granville said in a club statement confirming the news.

“I've loved every second of my time at the club and I'm sad to be leaving, but I know this is the right time.

“I am hoping to explore opportunities to finish my career overseas, which I think would be a great experience for our family.

“I'd like to thank the Cowboys members and fans, staff and all my teammates for their support over the years.”

The Cowboys will officially farewell Granville at their final home game of the season, likely a crucial one as they push for a spot in the top four when they play the Melbourne Storm in Round 26.