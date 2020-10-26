NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: Commentator Phil Gould during the round 7 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

NRL commentator Phil Gould has responded to the criticism of his call of the 2020 Grand Final.

The former Panthers supremo came under heat for suggestions that he was biased during the Penrith-Storm decider on Sunday night.

Despite Melbourne leading for the majority of the game, Gould constantly talked up the Panthers prospects on the night.

Gould even declared “I honestly feel like the Panthers are on top” when they trailed 16-0.

He continued: “The run of the play I feel like they’re doing better than the Melbourne Storm but the Storm have been able to keep the scoreboard kicking with penalty try and penalty goal and now intercept.

“So the scoreboard is not as bad as what it obviously feels for them. They’ve got to go on the feel of the game. The feel of the game is they’re well in it. The scoreboard’s just not friendly.”

Speaking on 2GB radio on Monday morning, Gould dismissed any notion that his commentary was bias.

“They need to go back and listen (to the commentary) again. They only hear what they want to hear. There is a difference between bias and honesty, I’m always honest,” he said.

Gould continued to applaud the Panthers after the match in a Twitter post.

His controversial commentary was widely met with backlash on social media.

Later on Monday, Gould laughed off all his critics with a short and sweet Twitter post.

Gould was sacked as the Panthers’ general manager of football last year after eight years at the helm.