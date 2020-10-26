NRL commentator Phil Gould has responded to the criticism of his call of the 2020 Grand Final.

The former Panthers supremo came under heat for suggestions that he was biased during the Penrith-Storm decider on Sunday night.

Despite Melbourne leading for the majority of the game, Gould constantly talked up the Panthers prospects on the night.

Gould even declared “I honestly feel like the Panthers are on top” when they trailed 16-0.

He continued: “The run of the play I feel like they’re doing better than the Melbourne Storm but the Storm have been able to keep the scoreboard kicking with penalty try and penalty goal and now intercept.

“So the scoreboard is not as bad as what it obviously feels for them. They’ve got to go on the feel of the game. The feel of the game is they’re well in it. The scoreboard’s just not friendly.”

Speaking on 2GB radio on Monday morning, Gould dismissed any notion that his commentary was bias.

“They need to go back and listen (to the commentary) again. They only hear what they want to hear. There is a difference between bias and honesty, I’m always honest,” he said.

Gould continued to applaud the Panthers after the match in a Twitter post.

Congratulations to Storm. 2020 Premiers. However, GF could easily have gone to Panther. Half-time score did not reflect 1st half action. Panther 20-4 second half, showed possibilities. Panther ran out of time. Cameron Smith said “If it goes another 2 mins, I just don’t know”. — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) October 25, 2020

His controversial commentary was widely met with backlash on social media.

How Phil Gould sees Penrith vs how Victorians see Penrith #NRLGF pic.twitter.com/WuqrXfv6BG — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) October 25, 2020

Sport is all about scoreboard pressure but apparently Phil Gould thinks @storm are struggling 🤔🤪 (hold your breath) #pleasexplain @NRL — Shane Crawford (@SCrawf9) October 25, 2020

Is it Phil Gould or Feel Good? Says what he wants to hear, but good ol’ “Gus” is just full of gas. Bias commentary #nrl #NRLGrandFinal — Heath Walker (@TexWalkerRanger) October 25, 2020

Phil Gould being unhappy all night will do wonders for my mood. #NRLGF — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) October 25, 2020

Is Gus watching it or is his heart talking? Melbourne are well and truly on top. Their defence is on song #NRLGF — Josh Dugan (@Josh_Dugan) October 25, 2020

Later on Monday, Gould laughed off all his critics with a short and sweet Twitter post.

Some people just make me laugh 😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Enjoy your day everyone. — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) October 26, 2020

Gould was sacked as the Panthers’ general manager of football last year after eight years at the helm.