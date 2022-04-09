Phil Gould has expressed his frustrations toward the NRL's implementation of seven-tackle sets, stating the rule has "no place in our game".

Gould is of the belief that the ruling - which was introduced eight years ago - was a "knee-jerk reaction" and has only resulted in causing more headaches than solving them.

The seven-set rule was brought into the game to stop teams kicking the ball dead intentionally, with clubs having looked to do so in hope of avoiding Billy Slater's kick returns from broken play.

With the game having evolved under new interpretations, Gould has slammed how the rule has impacted scoring.

"They have no place in our game," Gold said of seven-tackle sets on the Six Tackles With Gus Podcast.

"It's created far more problems than it's worth. The problems should've been perceived at the time, but weren't.

"It was a knee-jerk reaction to a tactic a team was using at the time against a certain fullback, but was never going to stand the test of time. There were other remedies for that which could've been taken.

"As they usually do, they apply a blanket coverage of the same rule to other aspects of the game, and it's led to the fact that no one can score from 10 metres out from the line.

"Fullbacks are in the line, the markers don't have to be square so they stand alongside, they've got 14/15 defenders plus the bunker to help them save tries.

"That's why people are struggling to score points from close to the line, simply because of this stupid seven-tackle rule.

"You have a shot at a field goal and it moves a little bit to the left and doesn't go through the posts - you deserve to be penalised 20 metres and seven tackles? How ridiculous.

"That's not what the rule was for. That's not why the rule was brought in. Then why does the rule cover that? Seven tackle sets, zero sets, all these sorts of things - this again is coaches interfering with the rules for the benefit of their own team, and those in charge making the rules, not seeing it coming."

The NRL have tweaked the seven-tackle set ruling since its introduction in 2014, with the league having looked to add a further variation at the end of last year.

The change was proposed to improve the spectacle of the game, however has been met with frustration from fans and Gould alike.