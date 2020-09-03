Phil Gould has named three clubs that should target Tigers star Benji Marshall – the Bulldogs, Sea Eagles and Broncos.

The Tigers confirmed earlier this week that the 320-game veteran would depart the club at the end of the season, but is believed that he wants to extend his career into 2021.

Speaking on WWOS’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast, Gould said the 35-year old could be a valuable asset at a cheap price.

“Any club could use him, he’s not very expensive,” Gould.

“It’s not as though he’s looking for a lot of money, he just wants to play and wants to contribute.

“I think if you had a club with some young halves, if you had a club that was trying to rebuild, clubs that were struggling to score points.

“A Bulldogs, for example, could well use a player of his experience. I think they all could. Manly could certainly use another half to play with [Daly] Cherry-Evans.

“The Broncos could use a half of any description.”

Newcastle great Andrew Johns believes Marshall’s defensive game has not held up this year. As such, Johns believes he is better suited to the Super League at this stage of his career.

“I can understand both sides of it,” Johns said on WWOS’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Benji’s been a great player, he’s doing some great things in attack but unfortunately, there’s two parts to the game. Defensively this year, he’s been really poor, Benji.

“In attack, he’s still got that zest and he’s controlling the game well. But unfortunately, the other side, defensively, he’s been poor.

“Super League’s the spot. Super League in the UK where it’s all-out attack, that’s suit him down to the ground.

“Brisbane could use him, they need some experience in the halves, [but] I think the UK Super League would suit him down to the ground. All-out attack, fast footy.”

Which could do you think Marshall would be best suited to?