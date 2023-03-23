Manly Sea Eagles outside back Christian Tuipulotu has added a year to his time on the Northern Beaches.

The new deal with the club means the 22-year-old outside back, who was born in Auckland, is locked into Manly's plans until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The winger, who made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2020, before switching to the Sea Eagles in 2021, has 23 games of experience under his belt.

Scoring on debut for the Roosters, 19 of his career games came last year, scoring 11 tries in what was a breakout season for the towering winger, who stands at 186 centimetres tall.

A strong ball runner, Tuipulotu has also averaged 117 metres per game so far this season, and coach Anthony Seibold said he was looking forward to seeing Tuipulotu continue to improve at Manly over the best part of the next three seasons that he is now locked into the club for.

“Christian is now 20 plus games into his NRL career. One of the things I like about ‘CT' is he is a really coachable guy who works really hard on his game," Seibold said in a club statement.

“I feel like he is only going to continue to get better over the next couple of years.

“By extending Christian out for a year, I feel it gives him and the club time to reach his potential.”

Tuipulotu will line up for the Sea Eagles in Round 4 during what is a huge clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday evening at Homebush.